Major update on David Warner's participation in remaining PSL 10 matches

Karachi Kings captain David Warner during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on April 21, 2025. - PSL

Former Australian legend and current Karachi Kings captain David Warner has confirmed his participation in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 0.

According to Australian media reports, Warner expressed confidence in the league’s resumption and is expected to return to Pakistan to fulfill his commitment to the tournament.

Fellow Australian cricketer Ben McDermott is also planning to travel back to Pakistan to take part in the remainder of the PSL, according to Australian media.

The PSL was temporarily suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as an incident occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As a result, several foreign players left Pakistan, creating uncertainty about the tournament's completion.

Initially, there were considerations to shift the remaining fixtures to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to security concerns.

However, following a ceasefire agreement and subsequent directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opted to resume the tournament on home soil.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially announced the revised schedule for the remainder of PSL 10 on Tuesday.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Naqvi confirmed that the league will resume on May 17 and conclude with the grand final on May 25.

The decision follows a series of meetings between the PCB and franchise representatives to ensure the safe and smooth completion of the league’s remaining eight matches.

Meanwhile, Warner, one of the most expensive picks in the PSL draft, has struggled to find form in his debut season.

In eight matches, the left-hander has scored just 164 runs at an average of 20.50, although he has maintained an impressive strike rate of 150.45.

For the unversed, the Karachi Kings are currently second on the PSL 10 points table with 10 points, having won five out of eight matches.