Mohsin Naqvi announces revised dates for remaining PSL 10 matches

Rishad Hossain celebrates after taking wickets during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on April 15, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday officially announced the revised schedule for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, confirming that the tournament will resume on May 17 and conclude with the grand final on May 25.

The update follows reports indicating that the PCB had finalised a proposed plan for the remaining eight matches of the season.

Naqvi confirmed the dates through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off! 6 teams, 0 fear,” Naqvi posted. “Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket.”

“Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams.”

The league was temporarily suspended due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as an incident near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week.

Initially, the remaining matches were relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in light of heightened security concerns.

However, following the directive of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and in view of escalating tensions with India, the PCB decided to pause the tournament entirely.

As of the suspension, 27 matches had been completed, with Quetta Gladiators leading the points table. They have already secured a spot in the playoffs with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches.

The Karachi Kings hold second place with 10 points, having won five out of eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United are in third place, also with 10 points, after five wins and four losses in nine games.

The Lahore Qalandars are placed fourth with nine points from four wins, four losses, and one no-result, while Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth with eight points, secured through four wins in their nine games.

The Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention, managing just one win and suffering eight losses in their nine matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches