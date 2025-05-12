WWE announces date and venue for Night of Champions 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena addresses the crowd during WWE Backlash at Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. - WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that its premium live event, Night of Champions, will return this year and take place on June 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made during WWE Backlash 2025, marking the event’s comeback after it was skipped in 2024, when it was replaced by the King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah.

Night of Champions was last held in 2023, also in Saudi Arabia, where Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion under the current lineage.

Although no matches have been confirmed yet, a promotional video aired during Backlash featured top WWE Superstars including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and CM Punk, hinting at a star-studded card for the upcoming show.

In other major news, WWE has confirmed that for the first time, the Crown Jewel event will not be held in Saudi Arabia. Instead, the 2025 edition will take place in Perth, Australia, this October.

Backlash 2025, hosted at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, delivered several high-octane moments, including the WWE debut of free agent Jeff Cobb, who interfered in the opening match and assisted Solo Sikoa in a pivotal role.

Jacob Fatu retained his United States Championship in a thrilling Fatal 4-Way match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre, thanks to the interference from Cobb and Sikoa.

Elsewhere on the card, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made a strong statement by defeating Pat McAfee in a dominant singles match.

In the main event, John Cena defended his title against long-time rival Randy Orton, in a controversial victory.

Cena, who captured the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, retained it with underhanded tactics — delivering a low blow and receiving unexpected support from R-Truth.