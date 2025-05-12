Pakistan beat Saudi Arabia to reach Asian Beach Handball Championship semi-finals

Pakistan players in action during their 10th Asian Beach Handball Championship match against India at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on May 9, 2025. — Pakistan Handball Federation

MUSCAT: Pakistan qualified for the 10th Asian Beach Handball Championship semi-final by securing a hard-fought victory over Saudi Arabia in the quarter-final here at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Monday.

The green shirts started the knockout match on a high as they secured the first set comfortably with the score of 17-4.

Saudi Arabia delivered an equally impressive performance in the second set, winning it 14-6 to force the match to the penalty shootouts.

Pakistan held their nerves in the shootout and edged past Saudi Arabia by 8-4 to advance into the Final Four.

The victory marked Pakistan’s third in the five matches during the event, as they had previously defeated Philippines and arch-rivals India in the league stage.

In the blockbuster clash on May 9, Pakistan completely outplayed India, winning both sets with commanding scores of 36-7 and 34-6.

The championship also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Beach Handball World Championship, adding extra significance to every fixture.

The high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and India took place amid heightened political tensions between the two countries. According to reports, the Indian team had considered boycotting the match over fears of backlash at home.

However, they ultimately participated following warnings from the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) and the International Handball Federation (IHF) that a no-show could result in suspension and financial penalties.

Indian players wore black armbands during the match as a gesture of protest. The AHF reportedly instructed Indian officials to remove the armbands, citing potential disciplinary action. Despite the controversy, the match proceeded, with Pakistan securing a dominant win.

The tournament continues until May 15, with the potential for another India-Pakistan showdown if both teams advance further.

However, Indian officials have indicated that they may withdraw from any future clash with Pakistan unless they receive clear directives from their government.