BCCI announces revised schedule for remaining IPL 2025 matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the revised schedule for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which will resume on May 17 and conclude on June 3.

The tournament was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the BCCI confirmed that the remaining fixtures will be played across six venues: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

A total of 17 matches will be played, comprising 13 league matches and four playoff fixtures. Two double-headers are scheduled for consecutive Sundays.

The first will feature Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the afternoon slot (3:30 PM IST) on May 18, followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in the evening.

The second double-header, on May 25, will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad in the afternoon, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi later that evening.

The delay of the IPL, which was originally scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, means it will now overlap with the entire ODI series between England and the West Indies, scheduled to begin on May 29 in Birmingham and end on June 3 at The Oval.

This overlap will create a scheduling conflict for West Indies players Romario Shepherd (RCB), Shamar Joseph (LSG), and Sherfane Rutherford (GT), all of whom have been selected for the ODI squad.

England have yet to announce their squad, but likely affected players include Jos Buttler (GT), Phil Salt (RCB), Jacob Bethell (RCB), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Will Jacks (MI), and Reece Topley (MI), depending on which teams qualify for the playoffs.

The revised IPL schedule also shortens the gap between the IPL final and the WTC final to just seven days, with Australia and South Africa set to compete for the ICC title from June 11 at Lord's.

It is pertinent to mention that the abandoned match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 will now be replayed in Jaipur on May 24.

In addition to that fixture, PBKS will play their remaining two games in Jaipur as well, with Mohali not included among the venues announced for the tournament’s resumption.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians—still in contention for a playoff spot—will play their final home game at the Wankhede Stadium against Delhi Capitals on May 21.

Following the cancellation of the game in Dharamsala due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, the board decided to suspend the tournament for a week.

Several overseas players have already left the country, and it remains uncertain how many will return—particularly with international commitments approaching.

Attention will be on Australia’s and South Africa’s Test stars, especially with the World Test Championship Final set to begin on June 11, barely a week after the IPL final concludes.

IPL 2025 REVISED SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME MATCH VENUE May 17 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru May 18 3:30 PM RR vs PBKS Jaipur May 18 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi May 19 7:30 PM LSG vs SRH Lucknow May 20 7:30 PM CSK vs RR Delhi May 21 7:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai May 22 7:30 PM GT vs LSG Ahmedabad May 23 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru May 24 7:30 PM PBKS vs DC Jaipur