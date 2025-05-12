CM Punk likely to challenge John Cena for WWE title

This collage of pictures shows WWE superstars CM Punk (left) and John Cena celebrates defending WWE World Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash in St Louis on May 10, 2025. — WWE

Former champion CM Punk has emerged as a potential candidate to challenge John Cena for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) title by issuing a two-word message.

Cena, who is on his farewell tour, defended the coveted title against longtime rival Randy Orton in the main event of Saturday night’s Premium Live Event (PLE), Backlash.

The bout began with mutual respect as Cena offered a handshake, only for it to quickly escalate into a physical brawl.

Signature sequences like Cena’s Five Knuckle Shuffle and Orton’s vicious stomps thrilled the crowd, while major moments included Orton reversing an Attitude Adjustment into an RKO and sending Cena crashing through a table with another devastating move.

The chaos intensified when Cena attempted to use the championship belt as a weapon. Orton dodged, causing Cena to inadvertently knock out the referee. Orton capitalised with another RKO and attempted a punt kick, only to be interrupted by R-Truth, who ran in to protect Cena — his self-proclaimed childhood idol.

Orton struck R-Truth with an RKO, but the distraction allowed Cena to deliver a low blow and then blast Orton with the championship belt.

With the referee regaining consciousness, Cena secured the pinfall victory, retaining the WWE Universal Championship and possibly ending one of WWE’s most iconic rivalries.

Immediately after the PLE, CM Punk posted an Instagram story, featuring John Cena on his television screen, with the subtitle reading ‘Cena is still the champ’.

Punk captioned the picture ‘for now’, referring to the subtitles.

The former champion’s Instagram story is a clear indication that he has his sights set on the gold, with reports suggesting that he is likely to throw a challenge during his appearance on Monday Night Raw.

However, his ongoing feud with the newly formed faction of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, accompanied by Paul Heyman, may serve as a roadblock in his pursuit of the third WWE title.