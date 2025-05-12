Carlo Ancelotti appointed Brazil men’s head coach

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during their second leg of Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Monday, confirmed the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach of their national men’s team.

According to the details, Ancelotti, who won 13 major trophies including the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, La Liga titles and Copa Del Rey with Real, will leave the club at the end of the ongoing season.

Following his departure from Los Blancos, the Italian will take charge as the head coach of the Brazil men’s football team until the FIFA Men’s World Cup next year.

Ancelotti’s first assignment will be two qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay next month.

“The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world. Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historic achievements, was announced this Monday (12) by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, as the new coach of the Brazilian national team. He will lead Brazil until the 2026 World Cup and will already coach the team in the next two qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay, next month,” the CBF said in a statement.

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football,” said Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF as per the statement.

According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti is set to be replaced at Real Madrid by former club midfielder Xabi Alonso, who reportedly signed a three-year deal.

Alonso officially announced his exit from Leverkusen in a press conference on Friday, ending a nearly three-year tenure during which he transformed the club into a dominant force.

He led Leverkusen to an unbeaten season and clinched a domestic double, further cementing his status as one of Europe's brightest managerial talents.