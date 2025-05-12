ICC penalises Scotland’s Mark Watt, Matthew Cross

Scotland's Mark Watt and Matthew Cross (right) walk off the field after losing ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Australia in Gros Islet on June 15, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, reprimanded Scotland’s wicketkeeper batter Matthew Cross and left-arm spinner Mark Watt following their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Netherlands on Sunday.

According to the apex cricketing body, both Cross and Watt have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for separate instances during their 19-run defeat against the Netherlands.

The Scottish duo is found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to the penalty, one demerit point each has also been added to the disciplinary record of both Watt and Cross.

According to ICC, the charges were levelled by on-field umpires Riwan Akram and Roland Black, and reserve umpire Nitin Bathi. Both players accepted the offences and proposed sanctions, eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

Watt was charged for an animated reaction after his appeal for an lbw against Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was turned down. He slammed his cap hard on the ground, expressing his disapproval of the decision.

Meanwhile, Cross violated the ICC Code of Conduct during the 46th over of Scotland’s innings when he was adjudged LBW off Roelof van der Merwe.

Soon after being given out by the on-field umpire, Cross showed his bat in dissent and delayed his departure from the crease.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches may result in penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.