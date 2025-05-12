Real Madrid want Xabi Alonso before Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso applauds fans after his last home game as Bayer Leverkusen coach at BayArena in Leverkusen on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Five-time champions Real Madrid are keen to acquire the services of Xabi Alonso before the Club World Cup, scheduled to commence on June 15, international media reported on Monday.

According to reports, Alonso, 43, is set to join Madrid on a three-year deal on June 1 to prepare the team for their first match at the FIFA event against Saudi side Al-Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Alonso officially announced his exit from Leverkusen in a press conference on Friday, ending a nearly three-year tenure during which he transformed the club into a dominant force.

He led Leverkusen to an unbeaten season and clinched a domestic double, further cementing his status as one of Europe's brightest managerial talents.

Alonso was speculated to be in talks with Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich last year, but he decided to stay at Leverkusen.

It was not Alonso's intention to join Madrid early, but after a conversation took place last week, the club management felt it would not be appropriate to appoint an interim coach before a permanent solution.

Current Real manager Carlo Ancelotti will likely leave the club after the final home game against Real Sociedad this season at the Bernabeu on May 25.

However, Real has not yet confirmed the arrival of Alonso or the departure of Ancelotti publicly.

Madrid's LaLiga defence hopes have been shattered after suffering a 4-3 defeat to league leaders Barcelona on Sunday.