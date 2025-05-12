Chris Eubank Jr reveals reason behind not shaking Connor Benn's hand

Eubank Jr. says he can not forgive Benn for his drug cheating

May 12, 2025
Chris Eubank Jr reacts during his middleweight fight against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Chris Eubank Jr. revealed he has not forgiven Conor Benn for testing positive for a banned substance in 2022, which caused their highly anticipated fight to be cancelled at that time.

The born rivals fought at the end of April for a middleweight grudge match, renewing their family rivalry.

Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest in which all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in his favour.

In a recent podcast, Eubank Jr. shared the reason behind not shaking hands with Benn after their fight. 

"The fight finished, I did not shake his hand, I didn't congratulate him, I didn't speak to him, I didn't hug him," Eubank said.

"Which is what most fighters, pretty much all fighters do after they fight. And especially after a fight like that, you would expect that.

"I couldn't do it. I didn't have it in me because in my mind, this kid is still a drugs cheat.

"He still tried to cheat in our first fight. Failed two drug tests - never owned up to it.

"Denied it, denied it, denied it. No apologies, no admittance, no manning up.

"I can't forgive that, I can't respect that, I can't shake that hand until there is some accountability. He's not going to give it."

Benn tested positive for clomifene, a substance which boosts testosterone, and is banned for sportspersons. 

Benn was then temporarily banned by UK Anti-Doping, but he continued his career in the U.S., where he won two bouts while waiting for the case to be resolved.

