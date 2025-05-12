Novak Djokovic congratulates Virat Kohli on ‘incredible’ Test career

This collage of picture shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (left) and India's Virat Kohli. — Reuters/AFP

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, on Monday, penned a heartfelt message to congratulate India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli on an ‘incredible’ Test career.

Kohli, who had already retired from T20Is following India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), shocked the world by calling time on his equally decorated Test career.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media on Monday morning, Kohli reflected on his journey in Test cricket.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday morning.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he added.

He also reflected on the emotional weight of his decision and the profound impact that the longest format of the game has had on his life.

“As I step away from this format, it's not easy—but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude—for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he continued.

His retirement announcement soon caught the attention of the cricket fraternity, with several former and current cricketers paying heartfelt tribute to the legendary batter’s services towards the sport.

The announcement also attracted renowned players from other major sports, with Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest Tennis players, paying tribute to Kohli.

The Serb congratulated Kohli by posting a picture of the star batter, captioned, “Incredible innings, [Virat Kohli].”