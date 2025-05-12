Pakistan’s Agha Kaleem knocks down Azerbaijan’s Musayev in 15 seconds

Pakistan's Agha Kaleem celebrates winning his match against Azerbaijan's Revan Musayev in Baku. — Our Correspondent

BAKU: Pakistan’s renowned kickboxer Agha Kaleem registered a resounding victory in the World Professional Kickboxing Championship here by knocking out Azerbaijan’s Revan Musayev.

Kaleem showcased utmost dominance against Musayev, knocking him down in just 15 seconds, the fastest Technical Knockout (TKO) of the event, which spanned two days.

The victory holds significant importance for Kaleem, who bagged the silver medal in the 51-kilogram category at the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) World Muaythai Championships in March.

Agha Kaleem, who stormed into the final of the 51-kilogram category on the back of dominant performances, squared off against a Croatian opponent in the summit clash but ended up on the losing side.

The 24-year-old alleged the referee of favouring his opponent in the final but expressed gratitude for winning the laurel for his country.

“I did not lose. They made me lose. The referee showed partiality in the final,” claimed Kaleem.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah, I won a silver medal for my country,” he added.

Kaleem, originally from Quetta and currently residing in Baldia Town, Karachi, works as a tea vendor.

Despite his spectacular achievements and numerous medals at national and international levels, Kaleem was forced to sell parathas (fried bread) at a local stall in Karachi.

The kickboxer was eventually supported by renowned singer Ali Zafar and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, paving the way for Agha Kaleem to go on and win the International MMA Championship in 2023.

“Alhamdulillah, I won the international MMA championship," Kaleem had written on X, formerly Twitter, tagging Zafar in his post.

The singer generously replied to congratulate the fighter.

"Amazing! Believed in you all the way. So proud."