Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka storm into Italian Open Round of 16

Aryna Sabalenka (Right) celebrates after winning her round of 64 match against Russia's Anastasia on May 9, 2025 and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates during his round of 32 match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at Foro Italico in Rome on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Laslo Djere while Aryna Sabalenka edged Sofia Kenin to make it to the Round of 16 of the Italian Open here at Foro Italico on Sunday.

The first set between Alcaraz and Djere extended to a tie-break. The Serbian made it hard for the Spaniard to find his rhythm and consequently secured the first set by 7-6(2).

The Spaniard, however, made a remarkable comeback in the second set, winning it comfortably by 6-2.

Alcaraz admitted after the match that it was not easy for him to find a good rhythm, and admired his opponent for giving him a tough time.

"It was a really tough beginning, honestly, to find a good rhythm, to find the good path in the match," said the 22-year-old.

"He played really solid in the first set. I didn't find the way to [stop him], that's how tough it was at the beginning. He was serving for the first set and I just thought that I had to stay there, mentally strong, and wait for my chances. I was just happy to get the first set.”

Alcaraz will take on Russian Karen Khachanov in the next round.

On the other hand, Sabalenka, the top-ranked tennis star, fought back a set down to thrash the American Kenin.

The American won the first set by 6-3, but Sabalenka fought back, winning the remaining two sets by 6-3, 6-3 to extend her dominance.

Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.