Tentative window for PSL 10 remainder unveiled: sources

Karachi Kings' Aamir Jamal celebrates dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Hussain Talat during their PSL 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The tentative window for the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches has been unveiled, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to the details, the remaining matches of the marquee league are being considered to be held between May 17 to 25, most likely at a single venue due to logistics.

Sources further suggested that the discussions between the league’s administration and franchises are underway regarding the availability of foreign players.

The franchises are keen to engage foreign players and are open to replacement, subject to their unavailability.

Sources added that the schedule of the remaining matches will be formally announced by the league’s administration after all the matters are agreed upon.

For the unversed, the postponement came when the PSL 10 was in its final stage, with only eight matches remaining.

After 27 matches, Quetta Gladiators, already qualified for the playoffs, lead the points table with six wins, two losses and one no result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third position, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi are in fifth position with eight points from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have been eliminated from playoff contention after securing only one win and suffering eight defeats in their nine matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United v Karachi Kings Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators Qualifier Eliminator 1 Eliminator 2 Final