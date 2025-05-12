‘He's not a kid’: Barcelona's Hansi Flick praises Lamine Yamal

Flick says Barcelona is in a good position, but it is not done yet

May 12, 2025
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal at Estadi Olimpic Lluis in Barcelona on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has heaped praise on 17-year-old Lamine Yamal after the young star's crucial performance in the team's thrilling 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

Yamal, who scored Barcelona's second goal to equalise at 2-2 in the 32nd minute, played a pivotal role in his team's comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Flick was quick to commend the teenager's maturity and contribution during a post-match press conference.

"He's not a kid," Flick said. "He's doing good. He has the confidence, the self-confidence, the belief in what he can do. Also, he's very clever.

"He brought us back [into the match] today with his goal, a very important goal. This, at 17 years old, it's really high quality. This is what we want from him," he added.

Barcelona's victory puts them in a strong position to clinch the La Liga title. The team can secure the championship with a win against city rivals Espanyol on Thursday, or if Real Madrid drops points in their match against Mallorca on Wednesday.

However, Flick remains cautious, emphasising that while Barcelona is in a good spot, nothing is guaranteed yet.

"No, it's football," Flick said. 

"You don't know what happens, but we're in a good position. We need [two] more points. This is what we want to make as soon as possible," he concluded.

If Barcelona wins La Liga, it will mark a domestic treble, having already secured the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey titles, with victories over Real Madrid in both finals.

