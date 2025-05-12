Sajid Ali Sadpara summits Dhaulagiri without supplemental oxygen

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara summited the world’s seventh highest peak — Dhaulagiri at 8,167 metres. — Alpine Club of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has made history by successfully summiting Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest peak, standing at 8,167 meters, without the use of supplemental oxygen or porter support.

This remarkable achievement, confirmed by the Alpine Club of Pakistan on Sunday, marks Sadpara’s ninth ascent of an 8,000-meter peak, all completed without artificial aid.

Sadpara led a four-member Pakistani team on their expedition to Dhaulagiri, which began on May 4. The team reached base camp on May 6, after which Sadpara completed an acclimatisation rotation up to Camp 3.

On May 5, the team began their summit push from Camp IV at 6:15 pm, securing the final stretch with over 350 meters of rope.

They reached the summit, making this the first confirmed ascent of Dhaulagiri in the Spring 2025 season. The success of this expedition is a testament to Sadpara’s strength, endurance, and dedication to high-altitude mountaineering.

At just 29 years old, Sadpara has proven himself to be a force in the mountaineering community, continuing his father Muhammad Ali Sadpara's legacy. His father, a legendary mountaineer, tragically passed away in 2021 during a winter ascent of K2.

This achievement adds to Sadpara’s impressive list of summits, which includes Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, and both Gasherbrum I and II.

Notably, Sadpara achieved the Gasherbrum peaks in just three days and 18 hours without supplemental oxygen.

In addition to Sadpara, four of Pakistan's top mountaineers—Naila Kiani, Sirbaz Khan, and Wajidullah Nagri—launched ambitious expeditions in Nepal, aiming to summit some of the world's tallest peaks, including Everest, Kanchenjunga, and Dhaulagiri.