Polish cyclist Paweł Małaszko nears K2 base camp in historic cycling expedition

An undated picture of Paweł Małaszko. — Instagram/Paweł Małaszko

GILGIT: Polish cyclist Paweł Małaszko has embarked on the final stretch of his historic journey from Karachi to the K2 base camp, reaching a significant milestone on Sunday. The 46-year-old athlete, who began his adventure in April, is determined to become the first person to cycle the entire route to the base camp without external assistance.

Małaszko resumed his journey on Sunday, starting from Skardu in northern Pakistan, after covering more than 3,250 kilometers from Karachi. Describing the journey as the ‘K2 Base Camp Bike Expedition,’ Małaszko emphasised the challenge of the endeavor.

Speaking to local media, he said, “This is a very challenging expedition. My goal is to cover the entire route on a bike, without additional support. If I succeed, I will be the first person in history to do so.”

Despite facing recent legal hurdles, including a suspension of permits for mountaineering expeditions, Małaszko has remained determined to push forward with his goal.

The route from Skardu to the K2 base camp is particularly difficult, involving glaciers, steep climbs, and technical sections. Małaszko explained, “The final 200 kilometers to the base camp will take me approximately 14 days to complete.” He further added, “Through GPS, I will be monitored. At some points during the K2 base camp trek, it is not possible to cycle. At those points, I will carry my bike on my back, without any support. Once I complete the expedition, I will provide details on the distance I carried my bike.”

Legal delays had initially stalled his progress, but Małaszko was granted a trekking permit following a legal battle. The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Court intervened after the GB tourism department suspended permits due to a dispute with local tour operators over increased fees. With the court ruling in his favor, Małaszko received the necessary documentation to continue his journey.

Throughout his expedition, Małaszko has encountered extreme conditions, cycling through heatwaves in the southern regions and freezing temperatures in the mountainous north. Despite the harsh terrain and climate, he has been deeply touched by the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people.

“The kindness of the people here has been overwhelming,” he shared. “It is a country of great diversity, with incredible landscapes and cultures,” he added.