Kyle Schwarber's two homers propel Phillies to victory over Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with left fielder Max Kepler (17) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: Kyle Schwarber blasted two home runs and Zack Wheeler delivered a stellar performance on the mound as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 at Progressive Field on Sunday.

Schwarber opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning, then added a two-run blast off Tim Herrin in the eighth.

The second homer, which traveled 397 feet to center field, marked his 14th of the season and the 32nd multi-homer game of his career.

Schwarber also extended his remarkable on-base streak to 46 games, becoming the first player to achieve this feat since Paul Goldschmidt, who set the record for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

Herrin entered the game in the eighth inning with the Phillies leading 1-0. After walking Bryson Stott, Herrin retired the next two batters.

However, Schwarber made the most of his opportunity, crushing a pitch into center for a two-run shot that solidified the Phillies' lead.

Wheeler (4-1) was dominant on the mound, striking out eight over seven innings while allowing just three hits and two walks.

The right-hander permitted only two runners to advance past first base, improving his record while breaking a streak of allowing a home run in eight consecutive games. Wheeler now boasts 74 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 58 innings of work.

In relief, Jose Alvarado pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Jordan Romano came in to close out the game, preserving the lead and securing the victory for the Phillies. As a team, the Phillies allowed just three hits in the shutout win.

The victory marked the Phillies' 11th win in their last 14 games, continuing their strong run since falling to a .500 record on April 25.

For Cleveland, Luis L. Ortiz (2-4) took the loss despite a solid outing, pitching six innings with four hits allowed and nine strikeouts.