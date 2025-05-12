Former Pakistan coach replaces Andre Adams as Bangladesh pace bowling boss

Bangladesh team bowling coach Andre Adams during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 6, 2024, on the eve of their third Twenty20 international cricket match against Zimbabwe. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as the new fast bowling coach of the Bangladesh national team, with a contract running until November 2027.

In an official press release issued today, the BCB confirmed Tait’s appointment and shared details of his contract.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as the Pace Bowling Coach of the Bangladesh National Team. The 42-year-old will join the team setup later this month, having agreed to terms with the BCB on a contract that runs until November 2027," the BCB said in a statement.

Tait replaces former New Zealand pacer Andre Adams, whose departure was confirmed by the board earlier in the day.

The former Aussie great previously served as the head coach of the Chittagong Kings during the last edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

He also brings extensive international coaching experience, having worked with the national teams of Pakistan, West Indies (Test team), and Afghanistan as a bowling coach.

His coaching credentials span various major leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), English County Cricket, and the BPL.

Speaking about his new role, Tait expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about the team's future.

In a statement released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Tait highlighted the promising direction of the team, particularly the emergence of young pace bowlers, and emphasized his commitment to turning potential into performance.

"It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like. It's been spoken about many times recently—the young talent with the fast bowlers—which is great," Tait was quoted in the BCB press release.

"This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast bowling group and, most importantly, getting more wins for the team.

"To have the opportunity to work with Phil Simmons is equally exciting, and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead."

Tait, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket history, was a key member of Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2007. He played 59 matches for Australia across all formats.