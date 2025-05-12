Former Pakistan captain pays tribute to Virat Kohli after Test retirement

Virat Kohli runs between the wicket during day one of the fifth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has paid tribute to Indian batting great Virat Kohli following the latter’s announcement to retire from Test cricket.

Afridi took to social media platform 'X' and praised Kohli’s immense contributions to the longest format of the game, describing his career as “remarkable” and commending the high standards he set throughout his time in whites.

"Congratulations on a remarkable career, Virat Kohli. Your passion, intensity and professionalism set new standards in Test cricket. The purist format will miss your presence and competitive spirit," Afridi wrote.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement through an emotional Instagram post, drawing the curtain on a red-ball career that spanned over 14 years.

Kohli represented India in 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of over 48, including 30 centuries.

As captain, he led India in 68 Tests between 2014 and 2022, securing 40 victories — the most by any Indian Test skipper.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media on Monday morning, Kohli reflected on his Test journey.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday morning.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he added.

The right-handed batter also spoke about the emotional weight of his decision and the lasting impact Test cricket has had on his life.

“As I step away from this format, it's not easy—but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude—for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he continued.

Kohli’s retirement comes just days after fellow senior cricketer Rohit Sharma also bid farewell to Test cricket, marking the end of a significant era for Indian cricket.

With both stalwarts stepping away, India now faces a leadership transition ahead of their five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20.

Kohli has also retired from T20 internationals after leading India to victory in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa in the final held in the United States.