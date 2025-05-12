PCB announces resumption of domestic tournaments

Sialkot squad celebrates winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 after defeating Peshawar in the final on January 5, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed the resumption of domestic cricket events, which had been temporarily suspended due to the prevailing security situation in the country.

Starting today, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and the Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament will continue, ensuring that grassroots-level cricket remains active.

The President’s Trophy Grade II, which was also postponed, will resume on May 14.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for May 19–21, followed by the semi-finals from May 24–26. The final will be played from May 28 to 31, marking the conclusion of the tournament.

Earlier, the PCB had suspended several domestic tournaments, including the President’s Trophy Grade II, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup, and the Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament, due to escalating security concerns.

On May 10, the board announced that these competitions would resume from the point they were paused, with updated schedules to follow.

In a related development, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is also expected to resume between May 16 and 18.

Preparations are underway to finalise the revised schedule. Sources indicate that an official announcement could be made as early as today.

If the PSL matches resume on May 16, all teams are expected to assemble in Islamabad by the night of May 14.

The tournament was postponed during its final stage, with only eight matches remaining. The delay was caused by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following the announcement of a ceasefire, it is now highly likely that both PSL 10 and IPL 2025 will resume in the coming days.