Gujarat Titans resume training amid IPL 2025 suspension

An undated picture of Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill (Right). — BCCI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans (GT) have resumed training in Ahmedabad as they continue preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, despite the season being suspended on May 9 due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

While several teams have seen their overseas players and coaching staff return to their respective countries, GT have managed to retain most of their squad in the city.

Only two overseas players — Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee — have returned home, while the rest remain in Ahmedabad, training at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT, currently leading the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches, are determined to maintain their momentum.

Players such as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Sherfane Rutherford were seen participating in an intense net session on May 11.

A Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official said the team opted to stay back in anticipation of the tournament’s early resumption.

“They were planning to disperse, but with the ceasefire and talk of an early resumption, they decided to stay back and continue their training,” the official said.

GT remain focused on securing a top-two finish and a spot in the playoffs. The franchise aims to stay sharp and match-ready for when the tournament resumes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently in discussions with the government to finalise the dates and venues for the remaining IPL fixtures.

Captain Shubman Gill, who is currently second in the Orange Cap race, and top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan, who sits third, have been in scintillating form this season.

Additionally, GT pacer Prasidh Krishna leads the Purple Cap standings with 20 wickets, underlining the team’s dominance across departments.

Meanwhile, the tentative dates for the resumption of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League have been finalised by the BCCI, with matches likely to restart on Thursday, May 15, or Friday, May 16.

The tournament had been suspended for a week on May 9 due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

So far, 57 matches have been completed in the ongoing season, with 17 games left — including 13 league-stage matches, three playoffs, and the final.

The previously abandoned PBKS vs DC match is likely to be replayed once the tournament resumes.