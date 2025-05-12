Major update on resumption of PSL 10

Faheem Ashraf hugs skipper Saud Shakeel after collecting three wickets during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is expected to resume between May 16 and 18, with preparations underway to finalise the schedule for the tournament.

Sources indicate that these dates are being considered for the continuation of the remaining fixtures.

The PSL administration is in ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth planning and successful execution of the matches.

Although most overseas players, who traveled to Dubai after the PSL was initially scheduled to resume, have returned to their respective countries, efforts are being made to bring foreign players back into the teams.

The PSL administration remains optimistic about finalising the schedule soon, with sources suggesting that an official announcement could be made today.

Should the matches resume on May 16, all teams are expected to assemble in Islamabad by the night of May 14.

The postponement occurred when PSL 10 was in its final stage, with only eight matches remaining.

The delay was caused by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, and following the announced ceasefire, it is most likely that both PSL 10 and IPL 2025 will resume in the coming days.

Following 27 matches, Quetta Gladiators, who have already qualified for the playoffs, currently lead the points table with six wins, two losses, and one no-result from nine matches.

Karachi Kings are in second place with 10 points, having secured five wins and three losses in eight matches. Defending champions Islamabad United sit in third, also with 10 points, following five wins and four losses from nine games.

Lahore Qalandars are in fourth place with nine points, having secured four wins, four losses, and one no-result. Peshawar Zalmi occupy the fifth position with eight points, earned from four wins in nine matches.

Multan Sultans have unfortunately been eliminated from playoff contention, with only one win and eight defeats from their nine matches.

Remaining PSL 10 matches