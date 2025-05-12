Rishad Hossain issues apology over misquoted comments on foreign PSL players

Bangladesh cricketer playing for Lahore Qalandars training ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash. — Facebook/LahoreQalandars

Bangladesh cricketer Rishad Hossain, who represented Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, issued a formal clarification and apology on Saturday following controversy over his recent comments regarding foreign players.

Rishad had returned to Bangladesh via Dubai after the league was suspended due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

During a brief interaction with Bangladeshi journalists at Dubai Airport, he spoke about concerns expressed by some overseas players after the sudden suspension of the tournament.

His remarks were widely circulated and drew criticism, particularly after claims surfaced that England’s Tom Curran broke down in tears and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell vowed never to return to Pakistan.

“Actually, the foreigners were Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera, David Wiese, and Tom Curran. I think they were so scared, they thought they could survive if they left immediately. And after landing in Dubai, Daryl Mitchell said, ‘I will never come to Pakistan again in my life, never in this situation.’ They were very scared,” Rishad had said.

"However, in a statement shared by Lahore Qalandars on their social media platforms, the young leg-spinner clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and misrepresented by the media.

"I'm aware that a recent comment i made has caused confusion and has unfortunately been misrepresented in the media, creating a false perception," Rishad said in a statement.

"The comment was made during a brief interview with bangladeshi journalists while i was in transit at dubai airport. it lacked full context and unintentionally overstated the emotions involved," he continued.

"I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. I have offered an unconditional apology to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran. I hold deep respect for my fellow teammates and truly value the qalandars brotherhood – where we always stand by one another, no matter what," he added.

Rishad also expressed his commitment to returning once the league resumes: “I look forward to rejoining my team when the PSL resumes.”

The 22-year-old was one of two Bangladeshi players in PSL 2025, alongside pacer Nahid Rana of Peshawar Zalmi. He impressed in his debut season, claiming nine wickets in five matches.