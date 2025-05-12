Wrestling icon and WWE legend Sabu passes away at 60

Sabu looks on while in the ring during ECW at the HP Pavilion on February 27, 2007 in Buffalo, New York. — WWE

Wrestling legend Sabu, known for revolutionising hardcore wrestling with his brutal in-ring style, has passed away at the age of 60, WWE confirmed on Sunday.

Born Terry Brunk, Sabu gained a cult following through his daring, high-risk performances and violent matches that pushed the boundaries of professional wrestling.

His final match took place in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, where he faced Game Changer Wrestling’s Joey Janela in a no-ropes barbed wire match—emblematic of his hardcore legacy.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away," the company said in a statement. "WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans."

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) also paid tribute, stating: "He was an outlaw and a gamechanger. He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come.

"His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, and... Long Live SABU."

Sabu was the nephew of wrestling legend Ed Farhat, known to WWE fans as The Sheik, and carried on the family's wrestling tradition with fierce intensity.

Over his decades-long career, he competed in numerous promotions around the world, including ECW, WCW, WWE, NJPW, FMW, TNA, XPW, AJPW, BJW, and AEW, among many others.

Sabu left an indelible mark on Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), where he helped define and popularize hardcore wrestling.

He was a triple crown champion in ECW, capturing the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice, the ECW World Tag Team Championship three times, and the ECW World Television Championship.

He also held the FTW Heavyweight Championship.

After joining WWE, he competed in memorable matches against John Cena for the WWE Championship and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship.