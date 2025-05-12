Arsenal fight back to earn draw as Mikel Merino scores late Equaliser

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (Left) in action with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo at Anfield in Liverpool onMay 11, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Arsenal, sitting second in the Premier League with 68 points, remains uncertain about securing a top-five finish that would guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League, despite a thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The match kicked off with Liverpool receiving a guard of honour from Arsenal, the reigning Premier League title holders. However, it was all Liverpool in the first half, with the Reds racing to a two-goal lead.

Liverpool struck first in the 20th minute when Andy Robertson’s cross found Cody Gakpo, who headed the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to open the scoring.

The hosts doubled their advantage shortly after when Mohamed Salah's long pass found Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian midfielder squared the ball for Luis Diaz, who tapped it into an empty net, making it 2-0 at halftime.

Arsenal appeared headed for a heavy defeat, but they mounted a strong second-half response.

Just two minutes into the second half, Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a cross from Leandro Trossard, heading the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to reduce the deficit.

The Gunners completed their comeback in the 70th minute when Mikel Merino rose to meet Martin Ødegaard’s strike, which had crashed off the crossbar, and headed the ball into the net to level the score at 2-2.

However, Merino’s joy was short-lived. He was shown a red card just nine minutes later for a sliding challenge on Szoboszlai on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area.

Despite playing the final moments with 10 men, Arsenal held firm to secure the draw.

"It was a great game of football, fans all around the world and in the stadium love what they saw," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

"It didn't matter too much because the league table is clear but it is about prestige," he added.

Liverpool, who have now won a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title, are comfortably in first place with 83 points from 36 games. Arsenal, with 68 points, still have work to do to ensure a top-five finish and a return to the Champions League next season.