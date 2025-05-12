Pakistan's Inam Butt eyes glory in World Beach Wrestling series 2025

An undated picture of Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Inam Butt. — Inam Butt

LAHORE: Pakistan’s elite wrestler, Muhammad Inam Butt, is set to represent the country in two major international beach wrestling events in Europe later this year. The decorated grappler will first compete in the 2025 World Beach Wrestling Series, scheduled from May 28 to June 1 in Poreč, Croatia.

Inam will participate in the -90kg weight category and will be accompanied by his coach, Muhammad Bilal, who is arriving from Greece.

The global event will feature top wrestlers from around the world, with Azerbaijan entering the competition as the defending champions.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to success at this level. He previously clinched gold medals in the Beach Wrestling World Series in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. With a proven track record, expectations are high for another standout performance this year.

“I will be competing in the minus 90kg weight class,” Inam said. “I have been preparing thoroughly for both events and am hopeful of achieving good results.”

In preparation for the international challenge, the Pakistan Wrestling Federation organised a month-long intensive training camp in Gujranwala. Inam has been rigorously training there to ensure peak form for the upcoming competitions.

Following his appearance in Croatia, Inam will travel to Italy to compete in the International Beach Wrestling Tournament, scheduled from June 7 to 9, 2025. He will once again don the national colors, aiming to bring further glory to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Inam boasts an impressive wrestling career, having secured eight gold, three silver, and one bronze medal in various championships, including the Commonwealth Games, World Beach Championships, World Beach Games, Asian Beach Games and South Asian Games.