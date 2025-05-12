Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

Virat Kohli during day two of the fifth NRMA Insurance Test match of Border Gavaskar trophy between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2025 in Sydney. - AFP

Indian batting legend and former captain Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, just days before the expected announcement of India’s red-ball squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

Kohli brings the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year Test career that included 123 matches, 68 of which he captained.

He amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, establishing himself as one of the finest batters of his generation.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media on Monday morning, Kohli reflected on his journey in Test cricket:

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli said in a social media statement on Monday morning.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he added.

He also reflected on the emotional weight of his decision and the profound impact that the longest format of the game has had on his life.

“As I step away from this format, it's not easy—but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude—for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he continued.

According to media reports, the 36-year-old had informed the BCCI of his decision ahead of the England series, which begins on June 20.

It is believed that he had been in discussions with board officials about his future in the format for over a month.

While Kohli remained a pillar of Indian batting for years, his recent form in Tests had come under scrutiny. His unbeaten 100 in the Perth Test in November 2024 was his first century in the format since July 2023 against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

After peaking with an average of 55.10 following his career-best 254 against South Africa in 2019*, Kohli's average dropped to 32.56 over the last two years.

Despite this, team management and selectors were keen to retain his experience for the challenging England tour.

With Rohit Sharma also announcing his retirement from Test cricket earlier this week, and R. Ashwin stepping away from international cricket late last year, India’s Test side is undergoing a significant transition. Shubman Gill is expected to be named the new Test captain.

With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane currently out of the selection frame and Mohammed Shami returning from injury, only KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah remain as experienced mainstays from the era that saw India reach two successive World Test Championship finals—one under Kohli's captaincy.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma were part of the BCCI’s top A+ contract category, reserved for players involved in all three formats.

However, following their retirements from T20Is after India’s World Cup triumph last year, and now Kohli’s exit from Tests, the two stalwarts are expected to focus solely on ODI cricket moving forward.

Kohli made his Test debut during India’s tour of the West Indies in 2011. After a modest start—scoring just 76 runs across five innings—he began to make his mark later that year with half-centuries at the Wankhede Stadium.

His first Test century came during the 2011–12 tour of Australia in Adelaide, amid a challenging series for the Indian team.

Under Kohli's leadership, India won 40 out of 68 Tests, making him the country’s most successful Test captain. His win tally places him fourth on the all-time list of Test captains globally, behind Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41).

One of his most memorable performances came during the 2018 England tour, where he was the top scorer across both sides, amassing 583 runs at an average of 59.30—including two centuries—just four years after a disappointing outing in the same country in 2014.

Between 2016 and 2018, Kohli was at the peak of his powers, scoring 3,596 runs in 35 Tests at an average of 66.59, with 14 centuries and eight fifties. His consistency during that period was reflected in annual averages of 75.93 (2016), 75.64 (2017), and 55.08 (2018).