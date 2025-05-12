Barcelona edge closer to La Liga title with stunning win over Real Madrid

FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates scoring their first goal in LaLiga on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona moved to the brink of clinching the La Liga title after staging a sensational comeback from two goals down to defeat arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-3 in a thrilling El Clasico encounter, despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid made a blistering start at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, racing to a 2-0 lead within 14 minutes as Mbappe struck twice—first from the penalty spot after being brought down by Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, and then calmly finishing a through ball from Vinicius Junior.

However, Barcelona responded with a stunning first-half turnaround. Eric Garcia halved the deficit with a header from a corner in the 19th minute, before 17-year-old Lamine Yamal curled in a brilliant equaliser.

Moments later, Raphinha put the hosts ahead after Mbappe and Lucas Vazquez collided under pressure, allowing the Brazilian to fire home. Raphinha then doubled his tally before the break, converting Ferran Torres’ cut-back after dispossessing Vazquez to make it 4-2.

In the second half, Raphinha had a goal disallowed for offside, and Mbappe completed his hat-trick with 20 minutes remaining, taking his tally to 39 goals in all competitions—the most ever by a Real Madrid player in their debut season.

Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez thought he had added a fifth, but his effort was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up. Despite late pressure from Madrid—including a close-range effort from young substitute Victor Munoz and a low save by Szczesny to deny Mbappe again—Barca held firm.

Hansi Flick’s side, unchanged from their midweek Champions League semi-final loss to Inter Milan, looked fatigued early on but showed immense character to turn the game around and extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points with just three matches remaining.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal emphasised the importance of their latest league victory, especially following their Champions League campaign.

He reflected on the match, saying, "It was obviously very important to win today. It's great to have this game after the Champions League, I think it's already forgotten," Yamal said.

"Suffering is what makes you strong and what teaches you to correct the mistakes you make. They didn't create any clear-cut chances other than the goals," he continued.

"It was very important to win today to get closer to the league title. We are delighted," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Barcelona have now beaten Real Madrid in all four meetings this season—La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup final, and the Copa del Rey final—matching a record they last achieved in the 1982-83 campaign.

Notably, Madrid have conceded 16 goals across those four Clasicos, highlighting both their defensive struggles and Barcelona’s resurgence.

For the unversed, Barca can officially seal the La Liga title with a win against city rivals Espanyol on Thursday, or if Real Madrid drop points against Mallorca on Wednesday.