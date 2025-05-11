Belal Muhammad releases statement after defeat to Della Maddalena

An undated photo of Belal Muhammad during the weigh-ins in Manchester. — Reuters

Belal Muhammad lost to Jack Della Maddalena, who was defending his title for the first time, in the main event of UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday night.

The Australian secured a unanimous decision victory with judges scoring the five-round contest 48-47, 48-47, and 49-45 in his favour.

Later on Sunday, Muhammad took to social media to react to his defeat and future.

“Allah’s plan is the best plan,” Muhammad wrote.

“Alhamdillah for everything. Thank you to all my supporters. I been here before and I’ll be back.”

Muhammad was last defeated by anyone six years ago, a unanimous decision loss to Geoff Neal. He then went on to win 11 consecutive fights, including a 2021 no-contest against Leon Edwards in a bout that ended prematurely due to accidental eye poke due to which prevented Muhammad was unable to fighting.

Later the American settled the matter with Edwards at UFC 304, where Muhammad won dominantly to become welterweight champion.

Muhammad lost his title and is unlikely to get a rematch immediately. Islam Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, is a friend and his training partner. He is aiming to move up to welterweight and win a second title. Several other fighters in the welterweight division are also strong candidates for a title shot.

Muhammad’s next bout is unsettled, but the potential opponents include Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, Sean Brady, or the winners of upcoming fights involving Gilbert Burns, Michael Morales, Kamaru Usman, and Joaquin Buckley.