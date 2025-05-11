Emma beats Veronika to set next round clash with Coco

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her round of 64 match against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in Italian Open on May 9, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Emma Raducanu defeated Veronika Kudermetova and qualified for the next round with a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 victory in the Italian Open here at the Super Tennis Arena on Sunday.

The British tennis player continued her impressive run at the 2025 Italian Open with a comeback win against Veronika in the third round.

Emma clinched the first win on outdoor clay in almost three years at the Madrid Open earlier this month, with her run at the Italian Open the deepest she has ever managed.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Emma expressed that it was pleasing to recover after losing the first set. She said she felt under pressure and didn’t know where to serve, but despite that, she tried to take control of the match and is happy with how the situation turned out.

“The most pleasing part of today was recovering after losing the first set having served for it.

“I think I threw in a pretty poor game at 5-4 serving but I felt under pressure on Veronika’s returns – she was literally red-lining everything and it was all going in. I didn’t know where to serve and it’s not a nice feeling to have.

“I’m so happy with the way I didn’t let the rest of the match get away. With me, that’s big progress because of some of the matches I played in the past.

Emma will face Coco Gauff on Monday.