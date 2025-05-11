Newcastle United beat Chelsea to boost Champions League hopes

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at St James' Park in Newcastle on May 11, 2025.

NEWCASTLE: Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães led Newcastle United to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea to strengthen their chances of playing next season's Champions League here at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle and Chelsea started the game with 63 points on the table. Tonali's goal in the second minute of the game, followed by assist from Jacob Murphy, gave Magpies a 1-0 lead.

"Yeah, I think we needed a good start today. We needed to get the crowd into the game, early kick-off. I really thank the supporters for being there for us," Newcaslte's coach Eddie Howe said.

Newcastle continued to push in the 13th minute, and Guimarães narrowly missed the chance, which went over the crossbar. Six minutes later, Alexander Isak also found an opportunity but could not capitalise on it.

Chelsea's task was made more difficult when Nicolas Jackson elbowed Sven Botman ten minutes before the half-time whistle. Jackson was sent off, which left the team with 10 men.

The first-half ended with 1-0 in the favour of Newcastle giving them hope to finish it well.

Manager Enzo Maresca made a tactical change by using Cole Palmer as a false nine, which helped Chelsea play better in the second half. But Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope made some important saves to maintain the team's lead.

In the final minute, Guimarães cut inside from the left and netted the ball to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead.

Newcastle boss Howe praised his team's performance, saying the game was tough but he was pleased with how they played.

"Yeah, tough game, but really, really pleased with how we played and the fact that we were able to win the game", Howe said after the match.

"Very pleased with the players, how we adapted tactically.I think there's a lot to like about today's performance."

Newcastle is third on the table. They will play Arsenal away and end their campaign at home against Everton.