Major update on Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

LAHORE: Bangladesh cricket team's upcoming tour for a five-match T20I series against Pakistan, slated to kick off later this month, is proceeding as scheduled, reliable sources confirmed on Saturday.

Contrary to speculation, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not raised any reservations or expressed concerns regarding the tour. Officials from both boards remain in contact, and all logistical and security arrangements are reportedly on track.

According to announced schedule, the series will be hosted across two venues, with the opening match scheduled to be played in Faisalabad on May 25.

The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21, following the conclusion of their upcoming tour of the United Arab Emirates.

Before flying to Pakistan, the Bangladesh T20I team will travel to Sharjah next week for a brief two-match T20I series as part of their ongoing preparations.

The first T20I will take place on May 17, followed by the second on May 19.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will lead Bangladesh on the upcoming tours, having been formally named the T20I captain after Najmul Hossain Shanto relinquished the role earlier this year.

Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan will serve as Das’s deputy for the UAE and Pakistan tours.

Historically, Pakistan has dominated T20I encounters between the two sides, winning 16 out of 19 matches, while Bangladesh has managed just three victories.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

25 May – First T20I at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8pm local time)

27 May – Second T20I at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8pm local time)

30 May – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)

1 June – Fourth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)

3 June – Fifth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)