Bichette and Barger shine as Blue Jays rally past Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Washington on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Bo Bichette launched a two-run homer, and Addison Barger delivered a go-ahead single in the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

Bichette ignited Toronto’s comeback with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Barger tied the game in the sixth with an RBI groundout before breaking the deadlock with a clutch single in the eighth. Alejandro Kirk also starred at the plate, going 4-for-4.

Myles Straw added insurance with a two-run single off reliever Carlos Vargas (1-2) in the eighth, stretching the Blue Jays’ lead.

Mason Fluharty pitched for one and one innings of scoreless relief, escaping a seventh-inning jam with runners on the corners by retiring J.P. Crawford. Jeff Hoffman closed it out in dominant fashion, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Barger, who drove in two runs on Saturday, was also pivotal in Friday night’s 6-3 win, contributing three doubles. With this victory, Toronto has now won three straight games following a four-game losing streak.

For Seattle, Rowdy Tellez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning. Randy Arozarena added an RBI double in the fourth, and Leody Taveras hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis allowed three runs on six hits across 6.2 innings, striking out five and walking one. Mariners rookie Logan Evans gave up three runs on five hits over five innings in his outing.

The series concludes Sunday with Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller set to face Blue Jays right-hander José Ureña.