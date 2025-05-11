Former Pakistan coach to replace Andre Adams as Bangladesh pace bowling head

Bangladesh team bowling coach Andre Adams during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 6, 2024, on the eve of their third Twenty20 international cricket match against Zimbabwe. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to make a significant change in its coaching staff, with former Pakistan fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait expected to replace Andre Adams as the national team’s pace bowling coach.

Former New Zealand crickter Adams is stepping down from his role well before the expiration of his two-year contract, which began in February 2024.

According to the Bangladesh media reports, the decision to part ways was mutual between Adams and the BCB.

Adams took charge following the departure of South African great Allan Donald, whose tenure ended after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Despite initial optimism surrounding Adams’ appointment, his stint lasted just 15 months, with the reasons for his early exit remaining undisclosed.

The departure opens the door for Shaun Tait, who has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the vacancy. The former Australian pacer brings a wealth of international and franchise coaching experience.

He previously served as Pakistan’s fast-bowling coach and also worked with Afghanistan in a consultancy role.

In the franchise circuit, Tait was part of the Karachi Kings’ coaching staff during the suspended 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and had a stint as head coach of the Chittagong Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Interestingly, he had applied for the Bangladesh bowling coach role during an earlier recruitment phase but withdrew his application at the last minute.

This time, however, the BCB reportedly resumed talks with Tait during the recent BPL season and made substantial progress toward finalising his appointment.

An official announcement is expected soon, as Bangladesh gears up for upcoming international assignments with a tour of the UAE for two T20Is, scheduled to be played in Sharjah on May 17 and 19.

On May 4, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I tours of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming tours, having been formally named T20I captain after Najmul Hossain Shanto relinquished the role earlier this year.

With the tour of Pakistan now in limbo due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bengal Tigers will shift their focus to the UAE, as PSL 10 is set to be completed this month.

The remaining eight matches were moved forward due to cross-border tensions that halted the tournament. With the board exploring alternate options, the Bangladesh series is likely to be pushed ahead of the previously announced schedule.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam