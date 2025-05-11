Arthur Fils overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas after controversial body shot incident

France's Arthur Fils with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning his round of 32 match in Italian Open on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils were involved in a tense exchange at the net following their third-round clash at the Grand Stand Arena in Rome on Sunday, with the match ending in controversy over a contentious body shot.

Tsitsipas dominated the first set 6-2, but Fils bounced back in impressive fashion, claiming the next two sets 4-6, 2-6, and securing his spot in the fourth round.

The turning point came when Tsitsipas struck Fils with a backhand body shot — a legal, though often debated, tactic in tennis. Fils channeled his frustration into an emotional comeback.

The argument between the players continued as the crowd jeered, but the situation seemed to de-escalate when Fils placed his arm on Tsitsipas’ shoulder, while the umpire intervened, saying, “Good job, guys. Good job.”

Speaking to the media after the match, Fils addressed the incident, explaining that he needed a reason to fuel his fightback. He emphasised that such moments are part of the game.

"I like him. He’s a great guy. A great champion," Fils said of Tsitsipas. "It was a bit tight in the middle of the second set. He went for my body. It’s part of the game. There’s nothing wrong with it."

He continued, "I tried to find a way to fight. I found this kind of excuse to go and fight. Ok, he told me at the end he wasn’t going for my body. I told him, ‘I know it.’ It’s all good. I just needed to find a way to fight."

Despite the tension, the two players appear to have settled their differences, with Fils focusing on his performance and the competitive nature of the match.