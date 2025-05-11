Former Pakistan cricketer suggests alternative venue for PSL 10 matches

Peshawar Zalmi's Ali Raza (second from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on May 5, 2025. — PCB

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has proposed an alternative to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in light of the ongoing suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Basit urged the PCB to consider Bangladesh as a future host nation for the tournament if similar disruptions occur.

“If future tournaments face similar disruptions, please don’t move them to Dubai. Consider Bangladesh,” Basit said.

“Their stadiums are always packed, even for club matches. It’s a nation full of cricket lovers,” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced suspending the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, citing directives from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the cricket board, PM Shehbaz advised the postponement of the marquee league, keeping in view the ‘reckless aggression of India’ in the region.

However, in the face of continued uncertainty, the remaining eight matches of the tournament could still be played in Rawalpindi, after a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Sources close to the situation indicated that the PSL administration has instructed franchises to keep overseas players in Dubai and has advised local players to prepare for the potential resumption.

Efforts are also underway to gather the teams in Islamabad, as Rawalpindi is being considered the likely venue for the remaining fixtures.

After 27 matches, Quetta Gladiators lead the points table with six wins, two losses, and one no result. Karachi Kings follow closely with 10 points, while defending champions Islamabad United also have 10 points.

Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans round out the standings, with Multan being eliminated from playoff contention.