Jose Aldo announces retirement after defeat to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315

Jose Aldo (right) fights Aiemann Zahabi during UFC 315 at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Former two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following a hard-fought loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315, held Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

In a closely contested three-round bout, Zahabi edged out Aldo via split decision, with judges scoring the fight 29-28 in favor of the Canadian fighter.

While the match remained competitive through the first two rounds, Zahabi gained the upper hand in the final frame. Interestingly, 75 percent of MMA media and fans polled by MMA Decisions believed Aldo had done enough to win.

Following the bout, Aldo addressed the crowd through a Portuguese interpreter, delivering an emotional farewell.

“Thank you to Dana [White], to Sean [Shelby], to Lorenzo Fertitta, and to everyone at the UFC for everything they’ve given me,” Aldo said.

“I don’t think I have it in me anymore. This was a tough week — not just the weight cut, but everything else going on. My body just isn’t responding the way it used to,” he added.

Aldo admitted that retirement had crossed his mind even before the fight.

"There was one point this week, it was a very tough week, that I felt I didn't have it in me. I didn't want to cut anymore. My body said no and I just don't think I have it anymore. I don't want to go into war all the time and go through this. I just don't have it in my heart anymore. I think this is the last time you're going to see me. I can't do this anymore," he concluded.

This marks Aldo’s second retirement from the UFC. The Brazilian legend previously stepped away from the sport in 2022 but made a brief return before this latest outing.