Invincibles edge past Challengers in thrilling super over finish

Challengers (right) and Invincibles' captain during a toss in National Women T20 Cup (NWT20) seventh match at National Bank Stadium Karachi on May 11, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Invincibles emerged victorious in a thrilling Super Over contest against Challengers in the seventh match of the National Women’s T20 Cup (NWT20) at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 146, Invincibles appeared to be heading towards defeat until Irum Javed played a heroic knock in the final over to level the scores and force a Super Over.

She smashed a match-saving 30 off just 20 balls, including two sixes and two fours, to keep her team in the contest.

Earlier, batting first, Challengers posted 145 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Natalia Pervaiz led the scoring with a brisk 31 off 22 balls, striking two sixes and two fours. Aliya Riaz added 24 off 20 with four boundaries, while Yusra Amir contributed 23 off 22 deliveries.

Sadaf Shams (18) and Rameen Shamim (16) chipped in with useful runs, while Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gul Rukh scored nine runs each. Tasmiya Rubab and Momina Riasat were dismissed without scoring.

Invincibles’ bowlers maintained discipline throughout the innings. Tania Saeed was particularly economical, conceding only 18 runs in her four overs and picking up two wickets.

Saima Malik and Omaima Sohail also claimed two wickets each, while Fatima Khan and Neha Sharmeen took one wicket apiece.

In response, Invincibles got off to a flying start with an opening stand of 92 runs.

Ayesha Zafar played a commanding knock of 54 off 37 balls, featuring one six and eight fours. Muneeba Ali supported well with 41 off 37, including four boundaries.

However, a middle-order collapse brought the match back into contention for the Challengers. With the pressure mounting, Irum Javed’s composed finish ensured the Invincibles matched the Challengers’ total, ending their innings on 145 for five in 20 overs.

In the Super Over, Invincibles batted first and posted 12 runs for the loss of one wicket. Challengers responded but could only manage 10 runs for two wickets in their six balls, handing Invincibles a dramatic and hard-fought win.