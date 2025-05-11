Conquerors thrash Strikers in one-sided National Women’s T20 Cup clash

Conquerors' players celebrating a wicket during a match against Strikers in National Women T20 Cup (NWT20) at Oval Cricket Ground Karachi on May 11, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Conquerors Women’s team cruised to an emphatic victory over the Strikers in the eighth match of the National Women’s T20 Cup, held at the Oval Cricket Ground in Karachi on Sunday, thanks to a commanding display of destructive bowling.

The match proved to be completely one-sided.

Batting first, the Strikers faltered badly, losing wickets at regular intervals and struggling to build any meaningful partnerships. The team was bowled out for just 67 runs in 19 overs.

Umm-e-Hani offered brief resistance, scoring 23 off 39 balls, while Diana Baig chipped in with 20 off 22 deliveries, including three boundaries.

However, apart from these two, no other batter managed to reach double figures — nine players failed to do so — highlighting a dismal batting performance.

Humna Bilal led the bowling charge with a brilliant spell, conceding just eight runs in her four overs and claiming two wickets, including a maiden. She received excellent support from Syeda Aroob, who also took two wickets for 15 runs in her four overs.

All-rounder Fatima Sana continued her fine form with the ball, taking one wicket for just six runs in her two-over spell. Nashra Sandhu and Mahnoor Aftab also contributed with a wicket each.

Chasing a modest target of 68, the Conquerors Women faced little resistance and wrapped up the chase without losing a wicket. Opener Dua Majid retired hurt after scoring just one run and was unable to continue her innings.

In her absence, Saira Jabeen played a crucial unbeaten knock of 42 off 32 deliveries, which included five boundaries and a six. She was well supported by Hafsa Khalid, who scored 23 off 24 balls with four boundaries, helping her side chase down the target in 9.4 overs with 62 deliveries to spare.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Conquerors will face next challenge against Stars at National Bank Stadium Karachi on Tuesday.