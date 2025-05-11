Carlo Ancelotti praises Xabi Alonso amid Real Madrid replacement reports

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (At right) looks on before the match against Barcelona at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025 and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is seen at the stadium before the match at BayArena in Leverkusen on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Xabi Alonso for his outstanding work at Bayer Leverkusen, amid growing speculation that the Spaniard could replace him at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Reports suggest that Alonso, who recently confirmed his departure from Leverkusen, is the frontrunner to succeed Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

The Italian’s future at the club has been under scrutiny following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, during which Madrid failed to secure any major trophies and currently sit second in La Liga behind arch-rivals Barcelona.

Alonso officially announced his exit from Leverkusen in a press conference on Friday, bringing an end to a nearly three-year tenure during which he transformed the club into a dominant force.

He led Leverkusen to an unbeaten season and clinched a domestic double, further cementing his status as one of Europe's brightest managerial talents.

“I saw [Alonso’s announcement],” Ancelotti said during a press conference on Saturday. “I’ve read he’s leaving Leverkusen, where he’s done a fantastic job. All doors are open to him, because he’s shown himself to be one of the best coaches in the world.”

Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s most decorated coach in terms of trophies, has faced mounting criticism following the team’s underwhelming season. Despite this, he remains deeply connected to the club.

“The honeymoon with this club never ends,” Ancelotti said. “The honeymoon will continue forever. Real Madrid is like [AC] Milan—teams that stay in your heart more than others."

“If you ask about the honeymoon as coach, I don’t know, but the honeymoon continues. Like any relationship, there’s a lot of passion at first, and then there are a lot of other things. When the passion fades, there’s affection. I think my honeymoon with Real Madrid will last a lifetime.”

Ancelotti is widely expected to take over as head coach of Brazil following his departure from Madrid. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) views the veteran tactician as the ideal figure to rejuvenate the Seleção after their recent struggles.

He is set to replace Dorival Junior, who was dismissed following Brazil’s 4-2 defeat to Argentina last month.

Brazil currently sit fourth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings but remain in a strong position to secure a place in the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

The CBF remains hopeful that Ancelotti’s extensive experience and strategic expertise can guide Brazil back to global glory.