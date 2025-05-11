Josh Hazlewood unlikely to return for IPL 2025; here's why

Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals during the 2025 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24, 2025. — AFP

Josh Hazlewood's participation in the remainder of IPL 2025 remains doubtful, even if the tournament resumes next week, as the Australian pacer continues to recover from a shoulder niggle that had already sidelined him from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on May 3.

Hazlewood was also expected to miss RCB’s next game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9 before the IPL was suspended due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Even prior to the suspension, there were concerns that the fast bowler might miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Earlier in the season, the pacer revealed that he was still undergoing rehabilitation during the IPL, having only recently returned to fitness from a series of injuries — including a calf issue and a side strain — that had kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (December–January), Sri Lanka's Test tour, and the Champions Trophy (February–March).

Despite the recent setback, sources indicate that Cricket Australia is not overly concerned about his fitness.

He is expected to be part of Australia's Test squad for the ICC World Test Championship final, with a conditioning camp scheduled to begin in the UK during the first week of June.

Other key Australian players, including Test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head, also face decisions about returning to India if the IPL resumes.

Cummins and Head, who play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, have only three league matches remaining, and the franchise is already out of playoff contention.

Starc, however, represents Delhi Capitals, currently fifth on the points table and still in contention for the playoffs. He was part of a large group of players who travelled by road and rail from Dharamsala to New Delhi after the May 8 match between Punjab Kings and DC was abandoned midway.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is assessing the feasibility of resuming the tournament. The IPL 2025 season was paused on May 9, but a ceasefire agreement announced on May 10 has opened the door for a potential restart.

"The BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving situation and developments and will take a call on the IPL’s resumption after consulting all stakeholders and the concerned government authorities," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

"Consultations with franchises, broadcasters, sponsors, and state associations will begin soon. Given the importance of the league, it is also necessary to secure clearance from the Government of India before finalising a restart date," he added.

Thirteen league-stage matches — including one abandoned mid-game — remain before the four playoff fixtures. The final was originally set for May 25 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, South African players’ participation also remains uncertain. Cricket South Africa will deliberate the matter during a board meeting on Sunday.

The current No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players are valid until May 25, and CSA has emphasised that player safety and security remain paramount.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC WTC final 2023–25 will take place at Lord’s between South Africa and Australia from June 11 to 15.