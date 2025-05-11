‘Test cricket needs Virat,’ says former West Indies legend amid retirement buzz

Virat Kohli of India inspects the pitch during day three of the Fifth Men's Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 05, 2025 in Sydney. — CricketAustralia

Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has urged Indian batting icon Virat Kohli to reconsider his future in Test cricket, as speculation mounts over his potential retirement from the longest format.

According to reports, Kohli has been in discussions with top BCCI officials over the past month regarding the possibility of stepping away from red-ball cricket — a format he once dominated and redefined as captain.

If confirmed, the move would bring an end to his illustrious 14-year Test career.

Following his retirement from T20Is after India’s triumphant 2024 World Cup campaign, Kohli’s exit from Tests would signal the end of a golden era in Indian cricket, especially in the wake of Rohit Sharma’s recent retirement from the format.

Taking to social media, Lara made a heartfelt appeal, insisting that Test cricket still needs Kohli’s presence and influence.

“Test cricket needs Virat! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket,” Lara wrote.

He further backed Kohli to finish his Test career on a high note.

“Virat Kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career.”

Kohli’s red-ball record remains formidable: 123 Tests, 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including a historic stint as captain in 68 matches.

However, his recent form in the format has raised concerns, with his average dropping to 32.56 over the past two years — despite a defiant century in Perth in late 2024.

The 35-year-old batter still holds an A+ category contract in the BCCI's central contracts list — a tier typically reserved for all-format players.

But with T20Is behind him and his Test future uncertain, a shift in his cricketing priorities appears increasingly plausible.

Meanwhile, India are set to begin a high-profile five-Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The series will continue with matches at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.