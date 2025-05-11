Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre in Montreal on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

Jack Della Maddalena continued his incredible rise in the UFC by defeating American Belal Muhammad to claim the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315, held Saturday night in Montreal, Canada.

The Australian secured a unanimous decision victory with judges scoring the five-round contest 48-47, 48-47, and 49-45 in his favor.

Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA) extended his winning streak to 18 consecutive fights, while Muhammad (24-4-1) suffered a setback in what was his first title defense following an impressive 11-fight win streak.

From the outset, Della Maddalena applied relentless pressure, frequently landing clean shots and successfully evading Muhammad’s takedown attempts.

Although he couldn’t secure the finish, he came close multiple times and maintained control through most of the fight.

“He brings the pressure... I knew I had to be sharp on my feet,” Della Maddalena said post-fight. “I wanted to take him out of there. I was gunning for a finish, but Belal is a tough dude.”

In one of the most dramatic moments of the bout, Della Maddalena opened a cut on Muhammad with a knee. The American responded fiercely, landing a strong hook followed by a takedown, and threatened with ground-and-pound.

However, Della Maddalena withstood the assault, got back to his feet, and fired back with powerful punches as both fighters searched for a finish until the final bell.

Following his victory, the 28-year-old from Perth expressed interest in a future bout with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who dethroned fellow Australian Alexander Volkanovski.

“I think it's a beautiful challenge. He's the pound-for-pound number one. I want to get him back for Volk,” said Della Maddalena.