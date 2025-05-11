WATCH: County Championship trolls Virat Kohli amid retirement buzz

An undated picture of former Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli. — ICC

BIRMINGHAM: Speculation surrounding Virat Kohli’s potential retirement from Test cricket has sent ripples through the cricketing world — and England’s County Championship could not resist joining the conversation with a cheeky jab.

As reports indicate that Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his intention to step away from red-ball cricket, England’s premier domestic competition added fuel to the fire with a tongue-in-cheek social media post.

The official County Championship account shared a video featuring seam bowlers wreaking havoc in English conditions, accompanied by a caption that read: “We don’t blame you, Virat.”





The sarcastic remark appeared to reference Kohli’s well-known struggles in England, where he has amassed 1,096 runs in 17 Tests at an average of just 33.21. Despite a memorable 149-run knock at Edgbaston in 2018, the Indian star has largely found consistency elusive on English soil.

Kohli’s recent Test form has also come under scrutiny. In the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he managed just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 — well below his usual standards.

This dip in performance, coupled with his T20I retirement after India’s triumphant 2024 World Cup campaign, has intensified speculation that the batting maestro is gradually winding down his international career.

According to sources, the BCCI is actively trying to persuade the former Indian captain to reconsider or at least delay his decision, but reports suggest he remains firm in his stance.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. The remaining matches will take place at Lord’s, Edgbaston, Old Trafford, and The Oval.