Australian players unlikely to return for IPL 2025

Pat Cummins (Right) celebrates with teammate Travis Head (Left) after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, 2025. — AFP

Australian cricketers are unlikely to return for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 following the tournament’s suspension due to heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Many Aussie players had already flown back home due to the unforeseen circumstances, and their return remains doubtful despite ongoing talks of a potential ceasefire and tournament resumption.

According to The West Australian, the uncertain geopolitical climate over the past week has left several Australian players rattled.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working on restarting the competition, the participation of top names such as Pat Cummins, Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings) appears unlikely. Their respective teams are already out of the playoff race, with only two or three league games remaining.

Reports suggest that the BCCI has earmarked Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as potential venues for the remaining fixtures—regions considered safer and far from conflict zones.

Cricket Australia (CA) has also weighed in on the situation. CA Chief Executive Officer Todd Greenberg expressed support for the BCCI’s decision, emphasising that player safety remains the top priority.

“The safety and welfare of our players and staff is always a core priority and we support today’s decision by the BCCI, We continue to work closely with the Australian Government, PCB and BCCI and are maintaining regular communication with players and support staff in both India and Pakistan," Greenberg said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is reportedly aiming to resume the tournament on either Thursday, May 15, or Friday, May 16. As per Indian media outlets, 57 matches have already been played this season, with 17 games remaining—including 13 league matches, three playoffs, and the final.

The previously abandoned fixture between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is also expected to be replayed once the tournament resumes.

The BCCI is likely to release an updated schedule soon, with the goal of wrapping up IPL 2025 within the month of May.