Noor Zaman, Asim Khan advance in PSA World Championship

Pakistan's Noor Zaman (R) plays a shot during Asian Team Squash Championship in Dalian, China on June 13, 2024. - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Asim Khan delivered electrifying performances to advance to the second round of the PSA World Squash Championship in Chicago.

Both players survived grueling five-game battles against higher-ranked opponents, showcasing immense grit and skill on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

World U23 Squash Champion Noor Zaman pulled off a major upset by defeating Qatar’s Abdulla Al-Tamimi, the world number 24, in a dramatic 3-2 victory with scores of 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7.

Zaman started strong, edging the first game 12-10, but Al-Tamimi hit back, claiming the next two games with aggressive shot-making. Facing elimination, Zaman dug deep in the fourth to dominate 11-4 and force a decider.

He maintained composure under pressure to take the final game 11-7, sealing the win in a thrilling 72-minute contest.

In another pulsating encounter, Asim Khan overcame France’s Auguste Dussourd, the world number 27, in a back-and-forth 3-2 victory with scores of 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-2.

Khan secured the first game 11-9 before Dussourd leveled in the second. The third game proved pivotal, as Khan saved multiple game points before clinching it 12-10 in a tense tiebreak.

After dropping the fourth, Khan surged through the decider 11-2, showcasing superior fitness and focus.

"It was a mental battle as much as a physical one," Asim Khan said. "I knew if I stayed disciplined, I could break him in the fifth."

The PSA World Championships, featuring a $656,000 prize pool, is among squash’s most prestigious events. Zaman and Khan’s victories signal Pakistan’s resurgence in the sport, with both players aiming for deep runs in the tournament.

Zaman will face world number 9 Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt in the second round, while Asim Khan is set to take on Malaysia’s world number 10 Eain Yow Ng.

Match Scores:

Noor Zaman (PAK) def. Abdulla Al-Tamimi (QAT): 12-10, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7

Muhammad Asim Khan (PAK) def. Auguste Dussourd (FRA): 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-2