R-Truth intervenes as John Cena retains WWE title in final match vs. Randy Orton

John Cena gives Randy Orton an Attitude Adjustment and retains his Undisputed WWE Championship during WWE Backlash at Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. — WWE

WWE Backlash 2025 delivered a night packed with high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments, culminating in an emotionally charged main event that saw John Cena defeat longtime rival Randy Orton in what may be the final chapter of their storied rivalry.

The event, held at the Enterprise Center, was part of Cena’s announced retirement tour, which began in 2024 and is expected to conclude by the end of 2025.

The 17-time World Champion, who recently captured his record-setting title by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line one last time against Orton—his fiercest rival of over two decades.

In a match defined by nostalgia, brutal exchanges, and chaotic turns, Cena and Orton revisited classic moves from their storied past.

The bout began with mutual respect as Cena offered a handshake, only for it to quickly escalate into a physical brawl.

Signature sequences like Cena’s Five Knuckle Shuffle and Orton’s vicious stomps thrilled the crowd, while major moments included Orton reversing an Attitude Adjustment into an RKO and sending Cena crashing through a table with another devastating move.

The chaos intensified when Cena attempted to use the championship belt as a weapon. Orton dodged, causing Cena to inadvertently knock out the referee. Orton capitalised with another RKO and attempted a punt kick, only to be interrupted by R-Truth, who ran in to protect Cena—his self-proclaimed childhood idol.

Orton struck R-Truth with an RKO, but the distraction allowed Cena to deliver a low blow and then blast Orton with the championship belt.

With the referee regaining consciousness, Cena secured the pinfall victory, retaining the WWE Universal Championship and possibly ending one of WWE’s most iconic rivalries.

However, the drama didn’t end in the ring. During the post-match press conference, R-Truth appeared to congratulate Cena.

In a shocking twist, Cena viciously attacked R-Truth without provocation, abruptly ending the session and leaving fans questioning his motives as his farewell tour continues.

After 21 matches and more than two decades of rivalry, John Cena and Randy Orton’s final showdown may mark the end of an era.

But with Cena’s retirement tour still underway, questions remain about what’s next for the 17-time world champion—and whether his legacy will end as a hero or something far more complex.



