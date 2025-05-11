Mohammed Shami doubtful for England Test series

An undated picture of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami is reportedly not fully fit and now appears doubtful for selection ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against England, starting on June 20.

With the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee set to announce the squad on May 16, concerns over Shami’s recovery and lack of match readiness have raised alarm bells.

The 34-year-old has been grappling with fitness issues since sustaining a calf muscle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Although he made a brief return in white-ball cricket during the home T20I series against England, the right-arm pacer has not featured in a single Test match since the injury.

According to Indian media reports, the veteran fast bowler is currently struggling in training sessions—unable to complete his run-ups, tiring quickly in the nets, and lacking the zip that once made him a feared red-ball bowler.

“He is not in rhythm and often returns to the dressing room after short spells,” a BCCI source confirmed.

While performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are not typically a deciding factor for Test selection, Shami’s current form in the tournament has been underwhelming—managing only six wickets in nine matches.

India keenly felt Shami’s absence during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in Australia, where Jasprit Bumrah struggled without consistent support from the other end.

Although Shami delivered a respectable performance in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy—picking up nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh—his red-ball record in England remains modest.

He has claimed 42 wickets in 14 Tests on English soil at an average of 40.50, without registering a single five-wicket haul.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India will begin at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.