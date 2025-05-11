Tentative dates for IPL 2025 resumption finalised by BCCI

Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals at the toss during the 2025 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 08, 2025. — AFP

Tentative dates for the resumption of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been finalised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with matches likely to restart on Thursday, May 15 or Friday, May 16.

The tournament had been suspended for a week on May 9 due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Optimism around the league’s restart grew after a ceasefire agreement was reached between the two nations on Saturday evening.

According to the Indian media reports, the BCCI is in advanced discussions to finalise the remaining fixtures. Except for Dharamsala, matches will be played across various venues in India.

So far, 57 matches have been completed in the ongoing season, with 17 games left — including 13 league-stage matches, three playoffs, and the final.

The BCCI is expected to release the updated schedule in the coming days, aiming to wrap up the tournament within May.

The league came to a halt during the 58th match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on May 8, which was abandoned after 10.1 overs due to a blackout and growing geopolitical tension.

The BCCI later confirmed a one-week suspension in the interest of players, franchises, broadcasters, sponsors, and fans.

An IPL official told the local Indian media platform, “We may have to add a few more double headers. But following discussions, we could try and allow teams the home advantage as much as possible."

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would seek government approval before confirming the restart.

“Given the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart. BCCI will duly announce the date of IPL restart once the whole process is over in due course of time," Saikia said.

More than 60 overseas players are part of the IPL 2025, and several left the country following the suspension. While no official communication has yet been made, they are expected to be recalled shortly to rejoin their respective franchises.

The IPL Governing Council is expected to hold another meeting to finalise the revised schedule after consultations with franchises, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

The previously abandoned PBKS vs DC match is likely to be replayed once the tournament resumes.